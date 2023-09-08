MULTIMEDIA
Germany beats USA, secures spot in FIBA finals
Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 09 2023 12:05 AM
Moritz Wagner (left) of Germany in action against Paolo Banchero of the USA during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 semi final match between USA and Germany at the Mall of Asia in Manila on Friday. Germany secured its spot in the championship round, maintaining its winning streak after beating the USA, 113-111.
