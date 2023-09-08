MULTIMEDIA

Germany beats USA, secures spot in FIBA finals

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Moritz Wagner (left) of Germany in action against Paolo Banchero of the USA during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 semi final match between USA and Germany at the Mall of Asia in Manila on Friday. Germany secured its spot in the championship round, maintaining its winning streak after beating the USA, 113-111.