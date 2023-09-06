Home  >  Sports

Team USA honors fallen soldiers of World War II

Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Sep 06 2023 11:42 PM

The USA Men's National Team visits the Manila American Cemetery on Wednesday in Taguig City to honor the fallen American soldiers in World War II. The team took the time out after reaching the semifinals at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. 

