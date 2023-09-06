Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Team USA honors fallen soldiers of World War II Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP Posted at Sep 06 2023 11:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The USA Men's National Team visits the Manila American Cemetery on Wednesday in Taguig City to honor the fallen American soldiers in World War II. The team took the time out after reaching the semifinals at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Read More: USA FIBA 2023 World Cup basketball American Cemetery Team USA USA Basketball /news/09/07/23/marcos-jr-lauds-us-japan-s-koreas-statement-vs-china/video/business/09/07/23/philippine-shares-close-higher-at-6241/video/news/09/07/23/or-mindoro-residents-affected-by-oil-spill-receive-aid/video/news/09/07/23/senators-push-for-review-of-sim-registration-system/video/news/09/07/23/consumers-flock-to-markets-to-purchase-cheaper-rice