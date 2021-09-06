MULTIMEDIA

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games closing ceremony

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Volunteers hold national flags during the parade at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. The 2020 Paralympics, which was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic was declared closed by International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons, with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike passing the baton to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo who will be hosting the 2024 Summer Games.