Leylah Fernandez advances to US Open tennis quarterfinals

Filipina-Canadian Leylah Fernandez celebrates match point against Angelique Kerber of Germany during her Women’s Singles round of 16 match on Day Seven at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sunday. Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinal round and will compete with Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina from Ukraine.