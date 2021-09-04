Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez takes upset win over defending champ Naomi Osaka in US Open

Ed Jones, AFP

Posted at Sep 04 2021 11:59 AM

Leylah Fernandez wins over Naomi Osaka in US Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after winning her 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Friday. The Fil-Canadian Fernandez, an unseeded 18-year-old, upset the defending women’s singles champion Osaka 5-7,7-6 (2), 6-4 in the third round of the tournament. 

