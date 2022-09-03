Obiena takes home shock win in Brussels

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Obiena eclipses Duplantis in Brussels Virginie Lefoyr, Belga via AFP Posted at Sep 03 2022 01:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the men's one hour race during the IAAF Diamond League "Memorial Van Damme" athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Friday. Obiena took home the surprise win, handing the heavily favored Swede Armand "Mondo" Duplantis his first defeat of the season after clearing 5.91 meters. Obiena steals pole vault victory in Brussels Read More: EJ Obiena Ernest John Obiena Mondo Duplantis Armand Duplantis IAAF Diamond League Memorial Van Damme /news/09/03/22/walangpasok-september-3-sabado-dahil-sa-bagyo/news/09/03/22/ph-covid-19-situation-improving-says-analyst/sports/09/03/22/tiger-michelle-obama-lead-tributes-to-serena/overseas/09/03/22/russians-bid-farewell-to-gorbachev-but-without-putin/news/09/03/22/pila-para-sa-student-aid-mas-maayos-na-sa-davao-region