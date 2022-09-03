Obiena takes home shock win in Brussels

MULTIMEDIA

Obiena eclipses Duplantis in Brussels

Virginie Lefoyr, Belga via AFP

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the men's one hour race during the IAAF Diamond League "Memorial Van Damme" athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Friday. Obiena took home the surprise win, handing the heavily favored Swede Armand "Mondo" Duplantis his first defeat of the season after clearing 5.91 meters.