Team USA sets new 4x100m universal relay world record in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Thomas Peter, Reuters
Posted at Sep 03 2021 09:46 PM
Noah Malone of the United States in action during the 4x100m universal relay final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan at the 2020 Paralympics on Friday. Team USA composed of Malone, Brittni Mason, Tatyana McFadden, and Nick Mayhugh took home gold in the event and set a new world record with a time of 45.52 seconds.
