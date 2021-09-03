Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Team USA sets new 4x100m universal relay world record in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Thomas Peter, Reuters

Posted at Sep 03 2021 09:46 PM

Team USA sets new 4x100m universal relay world record

Noah Malone of the United States in action during the 4x100m universal relay final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan at the 2020 Paralympics on Friday. Team USA composed of Malone, Brittni Mason, Tatyana McFadden, and Nick Mayhugh took home gold in the event and set a new world record with a time of 45.52 seconds. 

Read More:  Tokyo Paralympics   2020 Paralympics   Team USA   Noah Malone   4x100m universal relay   universal relay  