China win dashed as Gilas holds the line in territory

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

AJ Edu of Gilas Pilipinas goes for the basket in their match against China during the classification phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Saturday. The Philippine team ended their otherwise forgettable campaign on a high note after drubbing the Sasha Djordevic-coached squad, 96-75.

