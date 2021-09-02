Switzerland's Marcel Hug wins gold in 800m T54

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA 'Swiss Silver Bullet' Marcel Hug adds to gold haul in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Joel Marklund OIS/OIC via AFP Posted at Sep 02 2021 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This handout photo released by the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shows Switzerland's Marcel Hug competing in the men’s 800m T54 athletics final at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday. Hug, nicknamed the Swiss Silver Bullet, came in first in the event for his third gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games. Read More: Marcel Hug Swiss Silver Bullet 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Paralympics Switzerland 800 T54 athletics /business/09/03/21/gordon-sees-need-to-increase-foreign-direct-investments-in-ph/spotlight/09/03/21/duterte-wants-coa-to-audit-philippine-red-cross/news/09/03/21/senate-foreign-relations-committee-oks-arms-trade-treaty/news/09/03/21/duterte-accuses-gordon-of-using-red-cross-for-his-political-career/classified-odd/09/03/21/kapre-nagbasag-umano-ng-mga-gamit-sa-bahay-sa-aklan