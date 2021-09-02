Switzerland's Marcel Hug wins gold in 800m T54

MULTIMEDIA

'Swiss Silver Bullet' Marcel Hug adds to gold haul in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Joel Marklund OIS/OIC via AFP

This handout photo released by the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shows Switzerland's Marcel Hug competing in the men’s 800m T54 athletics final at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday. Hug, nicknamed the Swiss Silver Bullet, came in first in the event for his third gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games.