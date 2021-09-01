'Blade Jumper' Markus Rehm earns 4th Paralympics gold

MULTIMEDIA

Germany's 'Blade Jumper' Markus Rehm leaps to 4th Paralympics gold

Markus Rehm of Germany competes in the men's long jump T64 final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday. Rehm took home his 3rd straight long jump T64 gold and 4th total after leaping 8.18m, the only competitor to break the 8m-mark.