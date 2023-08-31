Bald win column for Chot as South Sudan beats Gilas

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Bald win column for Chot as South Sudan crushes Gilas Olympic dream Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2023 10:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Dwight Ramos of Gilas Pilipinas attacks the hoop in their match against South Sudan during the classification stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Thursday. The host team's hopes for an outright Olympic spot were dashed by South Sudan, who fended off the Philippines' fourth quarter comeback for an 87-68 win. FIBA: Olympic hopes fade as South Sudan thwarts Gilas Pilipinas Read More: FIBA World Cup South Sudan basketball Gilas Pilipinas Dwight Ramos /video/news/09/01/23/doj-suspends-implementation-of-new-requirements-for-travelers/video/news/09/01/23/habagat-triggers-floods-across-ncr-nearby-provinces/video/news/09/01/23/ph-other-countries-reject-chinas-10-dash-line-map/sports/08/31/23/fiba-chot-reyes-leaves-personal-future-in-sbps-hands/news/08/31/23/yellow-rainfall-warning-up-in-metro-manila-nearby-provinces-pagasa