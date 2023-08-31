Bald win column for Chot as South Sudan beats Gilas

MULTIMEDIA

Bald win column for Chot as South Sudan crushes Gilas Olympic dream

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Dwight Ramos of Gilas Pilipinas attacks the hoop in their match against South Sudan during the classification stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Thursday. The host team's hopes for an outright Olympic spot were dashed by South Sudan, who fended off the Philippines' fourth quarter comeback for an 87-68 win.