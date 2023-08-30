MULTIMEDIA

Team USA Jordanesque against Jordan to sweep group stage

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Austin Reaves of Team USA drives to the basket during their match against Jordan in Group C of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Americans capped their sweep of Group C with a 48-point drubbing of Jordan to put them on a collision course with Montenegro in the next phase.