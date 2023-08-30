Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Team USA Jordanesque against Jordan to sweep group stage Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2023 08:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Austin Reaves of Team USA drives to the basket during their match against Jordan in Group C of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Americans capped their sweep of Group C with a 48-point drubbing of Jordan to put them on a collision course with Montenegro in the next phase. FIBA: Anthony Edwards shines as USA thwarts Jordan Read More: FIBA World Cup FIBA Basketball World Cup FIBA basketball Austin Reaves Team USA Jordan /sports/08/31/23/gilas-to-take-on-south-sudan-in-classification-round/entertainment/08/31/23/martin-nievera-says-asap-milan-aims-to-make-filipinos-feel-at-home/overseas/08/31/23/military-coup-in-gabon-president-under-house-arrest/entertainment/08/31/23/comedy-island-hopes-audience-will-learn-to-save-humanity/sports/08/31/23/coach-wants-canada-to-emulate-standard-set-by-womens-team