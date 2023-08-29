MULTIMEDIA

Chot can't pull tab off FIBA losing streak as Gilas falls to Italy

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

AJ Edu of Gilas Pilipinas battles for the rebound in the Philippines' game against Italy in Group A of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Tuesday. The national team's furious run in the closing minutes of the final canto was all for naught as Gilas Pilipinas went winless in the group phase of the tournament, dropping to their third straight loss, this time to Italy, 83-90.