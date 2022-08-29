MULTIMEDIA

NBA star Clarkson leads Gilas Pilipinas in Saudi romp

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

National Basketball Association star, Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, draws defenders as he leads Gilas Pilipinas against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on Monday. Gilas Pilipinas recovered from a slow start, then pulled away in an explosive third quarter to overwhelm visiting Saudi Arabia, 84-46 in front of a massive crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena.