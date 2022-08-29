Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA NBA star Clarkson leads Gilas Pilipinas in Saudi romp Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2022 10:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber National Basketball Association star, Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, draws defenders as he leads Gilas Pilipinas against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on Monday. Gilas Pilipinas recovered from a slow start, then pulled away in an explosive third quarter to overwhelm visiting Saudi Arabia, 84-46 in front of a massive crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena. FIBA: Clarkson-powered Gilas bucks slow start in rout of Saudi Arabia Read More: FIBA basketball Jordan Clarkson NBA FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Gilas Pilipinas /sports/08/30/22/fiba-clarkson-boosted-by-huge-mall-of-asia-arena-crowd/news/08/30/22/sapul-sa-cctv-panghoholdap-ng-restaurant-sa-rizal/news/08/29/22/qc-valenzuela-caloocan-experience-water-service-interruption/sports/08/29/22/despite-win-sotto-still-not-satisfied-with-performance/sports/08/29/22/japan-stuns-china-for-first-avc-cup-for-women-crown