Para swimmer Gawilan 6th place in 400m

Para swimmer Gawilan finishes in 6th place in 400m Freestyle S7 final

Posted at Aug 29 2021 05:52 PM

Ernie Gawilan of the Philippines waits for the start in the Men's Swimming 400m Freestyle S7 Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Sunday. Gawilan finished sixth with a time of 4:56.24, 25 seconds behind Israel's Mark Malyar.