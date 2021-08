MULTIMEDIA

EJ Obiena resets PH national record in Diamond League

Benoit Tessier, Reuters

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes during the IAAF Diamond League men's pole vault in Stade Charlety, Paris, France on Saturday. Obiena, who placed second, broke his personal best and national record of 5.87 m after clearing 5.91-meters.