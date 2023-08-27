MULTIMEDIA

Gilas Pilipinas falls short against Angola

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas shooting guard Jordan Clarkson weaves through Angolan players during the 2023 FIBA World Cup Group A game at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 27, 2023. The Philippine national team absorbed an 80-70 loss that dented their chances of reaching the knockout phase of the tournament.