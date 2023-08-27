Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Gilas Pilipinas falls short against Angola Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 28 2023 12:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Gilas Pilipinas shooting guard Jordan Clarkson weaves through Angolan players during the 2023 FIBA World Cup Group A game at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 27, 2023. The Philippine national team absorbed an 80-70 loss that dented their chances of reaching the knockout phase of the tournament. FIBA: Gilas falls short against Angolan's stifling defense Read More: basketball FIBA FIBA World Cup Gilas Pilipinas Angola /sports/08/28/23/mma-loman-taking-notes-from-kim-for-lineker-bout/video/news/08/28/23/police-official-denies-pressuring-cyclist-in-road-rage-incident/entertainment/08/28/23/joseph-marco-says-hes-lucky-to-work-with-charlie-dizon/entertainment/08/28/23/cabangon-dancel-gloc-9-celebrate-heroism-with-new-song/entertainment/08/28/23/yeng-constantino-now-owns-her-songs-thanks-star-music