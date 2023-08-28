Fans show the true spirit of the games

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Fans show spirit of the game at the FIBA World Cup Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 28 2023 08:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fans rooting for their country's national teams take time out to get a souvenir photo with each other on the sidelines of the China vs. South Sudan Group B game during the 2023 FIBA 2023 World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Monday. South Sudan beat China, 89-69. Read More: basketball FIBA FIBA World Cup South Sudan China /business/08/29/23/gcash-to-charge-convenience-fees-for-bpi-unionbank-cash-ins-from-october/classified-odd/08/29/23/doctors-find-live-parasitic-worm-in-womans-brain/business/08/29/23/ph-japan-sign-loan-agreement-for-disaster-recovery/video/news/08/29/23/wasted-water-outside-ncr-equal-to-half-of-angat-dam/overseas/08/29/23/71-magnitude-quake-aftershocks-rattle-bali-residents