Fans show the true spirit of the games

Fans show spirit of the game at the FIBA World Cup

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fans rooting for their country's national teams take time out to get a souvenir photo with each other on the sidelines of the China vs. South Sudan Group B game during the 2023 FIBA 2023 World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Monday. South Sudan beat China, 89-69.