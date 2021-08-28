Dutch parathlete Fleur Jong jumps into history books

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Dutch athlete Fleur Jong jumps into history books, takes home gold in Long Jump at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters Posted at Aug 28 2021 02:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fleur Jong of the Netherlands in action during the Women’s Long Jump T64 Final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Jong took home the gold and earned a world record in the event after logging 6.16m on Day 4 of the Games. Read More: Tokyo 2020 2020 Paralympic Games Olympic Stadium Fleur Jong long jump /news/08/30/21/robredo-getting-jabbed-vs-covid-an-act-of-heroism/news/08/30/21/ospital-ng-sampaloc-to-stop-admitting-covid-19-patients/overseas/08/30/21/hurricane-ida-strikes-louisiana-as-category-4-storm/entertainment/08/30/21/candyman-hooks-22m-opening-tops-box-office/news/08/30/21/ilang-bahagi-ng-bian-laguna-binaha