Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Dutch athlete Fleur Jong jumps into history books, takes home gold in Long Jump at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters

Posted at Aug 28 2021 02:11 PM

Dutch parathlete Fleur Jong jumps into history books

Fleur Jong of the Netherlands in action during the Women’s Long Jump T64 Final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Jong took home the gold and earned a world record in the event after logging 6.16m on Day 4 of the Games.

Read More:  Tokyo 2020   2020 Paralympic Games   Olympic Stadium   Fleur Jong   long jump  