Wearing the Gilas Pilipinas colors

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas supporters have their faces painted at the Gateway Mall before the 2023 FIBA World Cup Group A game on Sunday. The Philippine team, ranked 40th in the FIBA world ranking will compete against Angola, who is currently ranked at the 41st place.