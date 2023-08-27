Wearing the Gilas Pilipinas colors

Home  >  Sports

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2023 09:10 PM

Gilas Pilipinas supporters have their faces painted at the Gateway Mall before the 2023 FIBA World Cup Group A game on Sunday. The Philippine team, ranked 40th in the FIBA world ranking will compete against Angola, who is currently ranked at the 41st place. 

