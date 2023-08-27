Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Wearing the Gilas Pilipinas colors Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 27 2023 09:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Gilas Pilipinas supporters have their faces painted at the Gateway Mall before the 2023 FIBA World Cup Group A game on Sunday. The Philippine team, ranked 40th in the FIBA world ranking will compete against Angola, who is currently ranked at the 41st place. Read More: Gilas Pilipinas Group A Angola 2023 FIBA World Cup basketball FIBA FIBA World Cup /sports/08/28/23/mma-loman-taking-notes-from-kim-for-lineker-bout/video/news/08/28/23/police-official-denies-pressuring-cyclist-in-road-rage-incident/entertainment/08/28/23/joseph-marco-says-hes-lucky-to-work-with-charlie-dizon/entertainment/08/28/23/cabangon-dancel-gloc-9-celebrate-heroism-with-new-song/entertainment/08/28/23/yeng-constantino-now-owns-her-songs-thanks-star-music