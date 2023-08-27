Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Obiena wins silver at World Athletics Championships Ben Stansall, AFP Posted at Aug 27 2023 11:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on Saturday. Obiena, who cleared his Asian record of 6.0m, won silver after Sweden's Armand Duplantis with a jump of 6.10m. Obiena claims silver in worlds as Duplantis retains pole vault crown Read More: EJ Obiena Ernes John Obiena World Athletics Championships Budapest /news/08/27/23/degamo-family-says-to-field-bet-to-replace-teves/sports/08/27/23/mlbb-rsg-philippines-lets-go-of-h2wo/news/08/27/23/expect-hotly-contested-brgy-polls-in-october-comelec/entertainment/08/27/23/watch-doug-kramer-shows-off-son-gavins-basketball-skills/overseas/08/27/23/us-military-aircraft-crashes-during-drills-in-australia