Obiena wins silver at World Athletics Championships

Ben Stansall, AFP

Posted at Aug 27 2023 11:51 AM

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on Saturday. Obiena, who cleared his Asian record of 6.0m, won silver after Sweden's Armand Duplantis with a jump of 6.10m. 

