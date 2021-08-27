Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Thai athlete competes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Bernadett Szabo, Reuters

Posted at Aug 27 2021 12:43 PM

Thai athlete competes at the Tokyo Paralympics

Chalermpong Punpoo of Thailand competes against Maksym Chudzicki of Poland in the men's singles table tennis at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday. Over 4,000 athletes are competing across 22 different sports at this year's Games, which comes as Tokyo faces a surge of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. 

Read More:  Olympics   Paralympics   table tennis   Thailand   Tokyo2020  