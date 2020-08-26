Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Nice to be in Nice Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP Posted at Aug 26 2020 10:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A couple hugs while sitting on chairs painted with the leaders' jerseys of the 107th edition of the Tour De France on the promenade des Anglais in the French Riviera city of Nice on Wednesday. The 2020 edition of the Tour de France kicks off in Nice on August 29 and runs to September 20, postponed from June 27 to July 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read More: Tour De France French Riviera Nice couple multimedia multimedia photos