Nice to be in Nice

Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

A couple hugs while sitting on chairs painted with the leaders' jerseys of the 107th edition of the Tour De France on the promenade des Anglais in the French Riviera city of Nice on Wednesday. The 2020 edition of the Tour de France kicks off in Nice on August 29 and runs to September 20, postponed from June 27 to July 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.