Dominican Republic goes to Town(s) on Gilas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Jordan Clarkson of Gilas Filipinas goes up against LJ Figueroa of Dominican Republic during their FIBA Basketball World Cup match at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Friday. Gilas Pilipinas put up a valiant effort against the opposing team in their opening game but ultimately fell short against the Karl Anthony Towns-led Dominican Republic, 87-81.