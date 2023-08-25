MULTIMEDIA

All out support for Gilas Pilipinas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Basketball fans arrive at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan for the 2023 FIBA World Cup opening ceremony and the Gilas Pilipinas game on Friday. The international basketball tourney will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia with 32 national teams participating in 92 games from August 25 to September 10.