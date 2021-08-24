2020 Paralympic Games begin

MULTIMEDIA

Tokyo opens 2020 Paralympic Games

Bernadett Szabo, Reuters

Fireworks light up the sky during the the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium Tuesday. Like the 2020 Summer Olympics, the 2020 Paralympic Games were postponed for a year and will be held largely behind closed doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.