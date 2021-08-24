2020 Paralympic Games begin

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Tokyo opens 2020 Paralympic Games Bernadett Szabo, Reuters Posted at Aug 25 2021 12:31 AM | Updated as of Aug 25 2021 12:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fireworks light up the sky during the the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium Tuesday. Like the 2020 Summer Olympics, the 2020 Paralympic Games were postponed for a year and will be held largely behind closed doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. PH Team begins campaign in Tokyo Paralympics Read More: 2020 Paralympic Games 2020 Paralympics Japan Olympic Stadium 2020 Paralympic Games opening 2020 Paralympics opening /sports/08/25/21/hidilyn-olympians-success-inspires-ph-ice-skaters/spotlight/08/25/21/pfizer-moderna-effectiveness-dropped-amid-delta-study/business/08/25/21/manufacturing-export-sectors-ng-bansa-lumago/entertainment/08/25/21/rolling-stones-drummer-charlie-watts-dies-aged-80/news/08/25/21/duque-health-worker-benefits-maibibigay-sa-deadline