Lighting up for the Tokyo Paralympic games

Charly Triballeau, AFP

Posted at Aug 24 2021 01:05 PM

Tokyo lights up Paralympics symbol

A general view shows the Paralympics symbol lit up at night, with the Rainbow Bridge and the Tokyo Tower in the background, on the Odaiba waterfront in Tokyo on Monday. The Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will be held from August 24- September 5, will have 4,400 athletes from 162 teams competing in 22 sports and 23 disciplines. 

