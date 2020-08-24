Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Remembering Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2020 10:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A limited number of fans living in the area attend a closed-door tribute, commemorating the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by running the shot clock and sounding the buzzer at 8:24 am on his 42nd birthday at the "House of Kobe" in Valenzuela City, Monday (August 23 in US time). Bryant died in a plane crash with daughter Gigi and seven others on January 26. Read More: Kobe Bryant birthday August 23 House of Kobe Valenzuela multimedia multimedia photo