Remembering Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A limited number of fans living in the area attend a closed-door tribute, commemorating the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by running the shot clock and sounding the buzzer at 8:24 am on his 42nd birthday at the "House of Kobe" in Valenzuela City, Monday (August 23 in US time). Bryant died in a plane crash with daughter Gigi and seven others on January 26.