PH eyes record FIBA World Cup game attendance

PH eyes to break record for FIBA World Cup game attendance

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Production staff are seen busy two days before the opening of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup as they prepare the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on August 23, 2023. The Philippines eyes to break the standing record of 32,616 fans gate attendance, set during the 1994 FIBA World Cup finals in Toronto, Canada ,according to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.