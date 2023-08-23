MULTIMEDIA

Young Filipino players attend basketball clinic with Erik Spoelstra

Jonathan Cellona, ASB-CBN News

USA Basketball Men’s National Team assistant coach Erik Spoelstra interacts with young Filipino players during a basketball clinic at the Shangri-La Hotel at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Wednesday. Around 40 boys and girls from different high schools and colleges across Metro Manila participated in the elite basketball clinic as part a series of skill development workouts and leadership development program.