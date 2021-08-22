Watching Pacquiao's fight

MULTIMEDIA

Pinoys watch Pacquiao-Ugas match

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Tricycle drivers in Marikina City watch the bout between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas from a smartphone on Sunday. Pacquiao, who went back to the ring two years after his last fight, bowed to the 35-year old Cuban, who retained his WBA welterweight crown.