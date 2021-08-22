Watching Pacquiao's fight

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Pinoys watch Pacquiao-Ugas match Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2021 02:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tricycle drivers in Marikina City watch the bout between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas from a smartphone on Sunday. Pacquiao, who went back to the ring two years after his last fight, bowed to the 35-year old Cuban, who retained his WBA welterweight crown. Boxing: Shocker in Vegas as Ugás decisions Pacquiao Read More: Manny Pacquiao Yordenis Ugas WBA Welterweight Championship /life/08/23/21/jinkee-pacquiao-pens-sweet-message-for-husband-manny/overseas/08/23/21/tropical-storm-henri-bears-down-on-us-east-coast/life/08/23/21/ph-bet-john-adajar-finishes-in-top-20-of-mr-supranational-2021/news/08/22/21/2-cafgu-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-northern-samar/overseas/08/22/21/afghanistans-massoud-refuses-to-surrender-to-taliban