Pinoys watch Pacquiao-Ugas match

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2021 02:27 PM

Watching Pacquiao's fight

Tricycle drivers in Marikina City watch the bout between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas from a smartphone on Sunday. Pacquiao, who went back to the ring two years after his last fight, bowed to the 35-year old Cuban, who retained his WBA welterweight crown.

