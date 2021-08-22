Steep drop for Yuka Saso at Women's British Open

Home  >  Sports

Yuka Saso drops to 27th at Women's British Open

Andy Buchanan, AFP

Posted at Aug 22 2021 11:39 AM | Updated as of Aug 22 2021 11:53 AM

The Philippines' Yuka Saso watches her drive from the 5th tee in Round 3 of the 45th AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie, Scotland on Saturday. Saso was tied at 27th with 5 others. 

