Steep drop for Yuka Saso at Women's British Open

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Yuka Saso drops to 27th at Women's British Open Andy Buchanan, AFP Posted at Aug 22 2021 11:39 AM | Updated as of Aug 22 2021 11:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippines' Yuka Saso watches her drive from the 5th tee in Round 3 of the 45th AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie, Scotland on Saturday. Saso was tied at 27th with 5 others. Yuka Saso drops to 27th in Round 3, as tough weather spoils Women’s British Open Read More: Yuka Saso British Open AIG Women's Open /life/08/23/21/jinkee-pacquiao-pens-sweet-message-for-husband-manny/overseas/08/23/21/tropical-storm-henri-bears-down-on-us-east-coast/life/08/23/21/ph-bet-john-adajar-finishes-in-top-20-of-mr-supranational-2021/news/08/22/21/2-cafgu-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-northern-samar/overseas/08/22/21/afghanistans-massoud-refuses-to-surrender-to-taliban