Pacquiao bows to Yordenis Ugas
Patrick T. Fallon, AFP
Posted at Aug 22 2021 01:31 PM
Manny Pacquiao (right) of the Philippines fights against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in Manila). Ugas won over Pacquiao after receiving score of 115-113, 116-112, 116-112.
