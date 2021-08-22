Home  >  Sports

Pacquiao bows to Yordenis Ugas

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Posted at Aug 22 2021 01:31 PM

Manny Pacquiao (right) of the Philippines fights against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in Manila). Ugas won over Pacquiao after receiving score of 115-113, 116-112, 116-112.

