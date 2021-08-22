Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Mark Magsayo of the Philippines celebrates KO win vs Julio Ceja

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Posted at Aug 22 2021 11:36 AM | Updated as of Aug 22 2021 11:52 AM

Boxing: Magsayo celebrates dramatic KO win

Mark Magsayo (right) of the Philippines backflips as he celebrates after knocking out Julio Ceja (left) of Mexico at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday (Manila time). Magsayo remained undefeated in 23 fights.

Read More:  Mark Magsayo   Julio Ceja   WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator  