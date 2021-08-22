Boxing: Magsayo celebrates dramatic KO win

MULTIMEDIA

Mark Magsayo of the Philippines celebrates KO win vs Julio Ceja

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Mark Magsayo (right) of the Philippines backflips as he celebrates after knocking out Julio Ceja (left) of Mexico at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday (Manila time). Magsayo remained undefeated in 23 fights.