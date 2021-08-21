WBA title fight all set as Pacquiao, Ugas make weight

MULTIMEDIA

WBA super welterweight fight all set as Pacquiao, Ugas make weight

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Sen. Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (L) faces WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba (R) after their weigh-in on Friday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for the championship on August 21 at T-Mobile Arena.