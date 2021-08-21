Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

WBA super welterweight fight all set as Pacquiao, Ugas make weight

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Posted at Aug 21 2021 12:04 PM

WBA title fight all set as Pacquiao, Ugas make weight

Sen. Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (L) faces WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba (R) after their weigh-in on Friday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for the championship on August 21 at T-Mobile Arena. 

 

Read More:  Manny Pacquiao   Yordenis Ugas   boxing   World Boxing Association super welterweight title   WBA welterweight  