WBA title fight all set as Pacquiao, Ugas make weight

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA WBA super welterweight fight all set as Pacquiao, Ugas make weight Patrick T. Fallon, AFP Posted at Aug 21 2021 12:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sen. Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (L) faces WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba (R) after their weigh-in on Friday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for the championship on August 21 at T-Mobile Arena. Pacquiao (146 lbs), Ugas (147 lbs) make weight ahead of world-title clash Read More: Manny Pacquiao Yordenis Ugas boxing World Boxing Association super welterweight title WBA welterweight /video/life/08/22/21/throwback-tasty-sushi-with-fun-designs/entertainment/08/22/21/behind-the-music-be-my-lady-by-martin-nievera/life/08/22/21/dindi-pajares-finishes-in-top-12-of-miss-supranational-2021/overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work/news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city