MULTIMEDIA
Paralympics torch relay in Tokyo, Japan
Issei Kato, Reuters
Posted at Aug 20 2021 01:56 PM
Paralympian Aki Taguchi, Official Ambassador of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay and Tokyo's first torchbearer, receives the Paralympic torch lantern from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (left) during the flame gathering event to merge flames collected from 62 municipalities within the Japanese capital into one, in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The Paralympics, succeeding the just-concluded Summer Olympics, begins on August 24.
