Kai Sotto gives away jerseys in meet-and-greet

MULTIMEDIA

Kai Sotto gives away jerseys in Puma meet-and-greet

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Basketball player and Puma global brand ambassador Kai Sotto mingles with fans and gives away jerseys during a meet and greet at a Makati mall on Saturday. Sotto is in the country to play for the national team as Gilas Filipinas tests its mettle against the world’s best in the 2023 FIBA World Cup set to begin on August 25.