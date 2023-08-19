Kai Sotto gives away jerseys in meet-and-greet

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Kai Sotto gives away jerseys in Puma meet-and-greet Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2023 05:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Basketball player and Puma global brand ambassador Kai Sotto mingles with fans and gives away jerseys during a meet and greet at a Makati mall on Saturday. Sotto is in the country to play for the national team as Gilas Filipinas tests its mettle against the world’s best in the 2023 FIBA World Cup set to begin on August 25. Clarkson, Sotto, Thompson impress as Gilas pool finally complete Read More: Kai Sotto Puma Gilas Pilipinas basketball /sports/08/19/23/kai-sotto-says-more-filipinos-can-play-in-nba-summer-league/life/08/19/23/look-anne-curtis-featured-in-vogue-korea/sports/08/19/23/sotto-playing-for-home-crowd-a-blessing-and-a-challenge/sports/08/19/23/garcia-siblings-shine-in-1st-asean-youth-archery-meet/sports/08/19/23/chot-sees-tougher-tune-up-for-gilas-against-montenegro