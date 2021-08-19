Pacquiao-Ugas tilt all set

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Manny Pacquiao, Yordenis Ugas face off before title match Steve Marcus, Getty Images via AFP Posted at Aug 19 2021 03:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manny Pacquiao (L) and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas pose during a news conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for his title at the T-Mobile Arena on August 21 in Las Vegas. Boxing: Unheralded Ugas wants to 'wreck' Pacquiao's future plans Read More: Manny Pacquiao Yordenis Ugas boxing WBA welterweight PacMan 54 Milagros Las Vegas Pacquiao Ugas /entertainment/08/22/21/behind-the-music-be-my-lady-by-martin-nievera/life/08/22/21/dindi-pajares-finishes-in-top-12-of-miss-supranational-2021/overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work/news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city/news/08/22/21/dfa-says-40-more-filipinos-leave-afghanistan-amid-turmoil