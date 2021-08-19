Pacquiao-Ugas tilt all set

MULTIMEDIA

Manny Pacquiao, Yordenis Ugas face off before title match

Steve Marcus, Getty Images via AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Manny Pacquiao (L) and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas pose during a news conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for his title at the T-Mobile Arena on August 21 in Las Vegas.