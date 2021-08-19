Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Manny Pacquiao, Yordenis Ugas face off before title match

Steve Marcus, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Aug 19 2021 03:56 PM

Pacquiao-Ugas tilt all set

Manny Pacquiao (L) and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas pose during a news conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for his title at the T-Mobile Arena on August 21 in Las Vegas. 

Read More:  Manny Pacquiao   Yordenis Ugas   boxing   WBA welterweight   PacMan   54 Milagros   Las Vegas   Pacquiao Ugas  