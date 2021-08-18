MULTIMEDIA
Tokyo Olympic medalists in spotlight
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 18 2021 01:18 PM
Olympic boxing medalists Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio share a light moment as they pretend to film fellow Tokyo Olympics medalist Hidilyn Diaz with a thermal scanner during a media interview in Tagaytay City on August 18, 2021. The Philippine Olympic Committee held a ceremonial turnover of vehicles and houses and lots to be given to the four Tokyo Olympic medalists -- Diaz, Petecio, Marcial and Carlo Paalam -- from private donors for their historic achievement.
- /life/08/18/21/forever-chemicals-found-in-pinays-with-breast-cancer
- /business/08/18/21/australias-qantas-to-make-vaccines-mandatory-for-staff
- /news/08/18/21/pnp-orders-probe-on-alleged-camotes-beach-party
- /video/spotlight/08/18/21/throwback-fatal-rabies-infection
- /news/08/18/21/3-patay-nang-mabangga-ng-suv-sa-leyte