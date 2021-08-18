MULTIMEDIA

Tokyo Olympic medalists in spotlight

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Olympic boxing medalists Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio share a light moment as they pretend to film fellow Tokyo Olympics medalist Hidilyn Diaz with a thermal scanner during a media interview in Tagaytay City on August 18, 2021. The Philippine Olympic Committee held a ceremonial turnover of vehicles and houses and lots to be given to the four Tokyo Olympic medalists -- Diaz, Petecio, Marcial and Carlo Paalam -- from private donors for their historic achievement.

