Tokyo Olympic medalists in spotlight

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2021 01:18 PM

Olympic boxing medalists Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio share a light moment as they pretend to film fellow Tokyo Olympics medalist Hidilyn Diaz with a thermal scanner during a media interview in Tagaytay City on August 18, 2021. The Philippine Olympic Committee held a ceremonial turnover of vehicles and houses and lots to be given to the four Tokyo Olympic medalists -- Diaz, Petecio, Marcial and Carlo Paalam -- from private donors for their historic achievement. 
 

