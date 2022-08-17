Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Sports icon Lydia de Vega laid to rest ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2022 05:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Paulo Mercado, husband of Lydia de Vega, receives the Philippine flag during the funeral of the sports icon at the Pandayan Memorial Park in Meycauayan, Bulacan on Wednesday. De Vega, once known as the fastest woman in Asia, passed away on Aug. 10 after a battle with breast cancer. Sports legend Lydia de Vega inilibing na sa Bulacan Read More: Lydia de Vega Asia's fastest woman Bulacan obit obituary sports icon sports legend burial funeral /overseas/08/18/22/anger-as-us-court-says-teen-not-mature-enough-for-abortion/video/business/08/18/22/heritage-tourism-sa-bataan-unti-unting-bumabalik/overseas/08/18/22/tiktok-girds-for-us-election-misinformation-threat/overseas/08/18/22/saudi-sentences-woman-to-jail-over-twitter-activity/spotlight/08/18/22/studies-to-see-if-mutations-behind-monkeypox-spread