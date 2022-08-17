MULTIMEDIA

Sports icon Lydia de Vega laid to rest

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Paulo Mercado, husband of Lydia de Vega, receives the Philippine flag during the funeral of the sports icon at the Pandayan Memorial Park in Meycauayan, Bulacan on Wednesday. De Vega, once known as the fastest woman in Asia, passed away on Aug. 10 after a battle with breast cancer.