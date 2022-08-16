MULTIMEDIA
Filipinos pay tribute to Lydia de Vega
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 16 2022 08:49 PM
Visitors pay their last respects to Filipino sports icon Lydia De Vega-Mercado at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Meycauayan, Bulacan on Tuesday. De Vega, once considered Asia's fastest woman with multiple gold medals in the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, passed away battling breast cancer on August 10, with her burial scheduled on August 17.
