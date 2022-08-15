MULTIMEDIA

Runners back with a vengeance in Sydney

Steven Saphore, EPA-EFE

Participants take part in the annual City2Surf fun run in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. The 14km City to Surf fun run returns after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

