Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Runners back with a vengeance in Sydney

Steven Saphore, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 15 2022 10:40 AM

Runners back with a vengeance

Participants take part in the annual City2Surf fun run in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. The 14km City to Surf fun run returns after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read More:  coronavirus   Australia   fun   run   City2Surf   COVID19   crowd  