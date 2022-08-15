Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Runners back with a vengeance in Sydney Steven Saphore, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 15 2022 10:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Participants take part in the annual City2Surf fun run in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. The 14km City to Surf fun run returns after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: coronavirus Australia fun run City2Surf COVID19 crowd /business/08/16/22/dbm-suspends-procurement-of-non-common-use-supplies/entertainment/08/16/22/solenn-heussaff-to-spend-a-month-away-from-husband-daughter/sports/08/16/22/this-day-in-pba-history-taste-of-overseas-competition/entertainment/08/16/22/angelica-panganiban-opens-up-about-how-bf-changed-her-life/overseas/08/16/22/space-mission-shows-earths-water-may-be-from-asteroids-study