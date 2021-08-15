Pinoy boxer Riel Casimero defends bantamweight title

MULTIMEDIA
Pinoy boxer John Riel Casimero defeats Cuban Rigondeaux
John Riel Casimero celebrates after defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux by split decision in the 12th round during their WBO Bantamweight title 12-round bout at Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California on Saturday (Sunday in Manila). Casimero, who retained his WBO bantamweight title, won for the seventh consecutive fight, improving his record to 31-4.
