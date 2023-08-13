Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

All about basketball at Titan Hoops Fair

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2023 12:29 AM

All about basketball at Titan Hoops Fair

The Titan Hoops Fair at The Courtyard MNL in Taguig City provided a venue for enthusiasts to enjoy basketball through art, music, fashion.
 

Read More:  basketball   Gilas Pilipinas   Gilas Pilipinas Women   TITAN   TITAN Hoops Fair   Taguig   Gilas Women  