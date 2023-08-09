ASEAN Para Games medalists receive incentives

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Picture-taking after the awarding ceremony KJ Rosales, PPA pool Posted at Aug 09 2023 05:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Para-athletes take photos inside Malacañang Palace on Wednesday after a ceremony led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. awarding incentives to medalists of this year’s SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games. The country’s para-athletes took home a combined 117 medals, good for fifth place in the overall champion ranking. Read More: Paralympic athletes para athletes 2023 ASEAN Para Games athlete incentives Malacanang /classified-odd/08/09/23/nkorea-invites-foreigners-to-pyongyang-golf-tournament/entertainment/08/09/23/ryan-bang-i-wanna-live-forever-in-ph-with-my-filipina/entertainment/08/09/23/cinemalaya-review-juan-karlos-gets-trippy-in-when-this-is-all-over/sports/08/09/23/mlbb-echo-gives-sneak-peek-into-m4-skin/business/08/09/23/marcos-says-philippines-debt-to-gdp-ratio-worrying