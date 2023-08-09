ASEAN Para Games medalists receive incentives

MULTIMEDIA

Picture-taking after the awarding ceremony

KJ Rosales, PPA pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Para-athletes take photos inside Malacañang Palace on Wednesday after a ceremony led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. awarding incentives to medalists of this year’s SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games. The country’s para-athletes took home a combined 117 medals, good for fifth place in the overall champion ranking.