Picture-taking after the awarding ceremony

KJ Rosales, PPA pool

Posted at Aug 09 2023 05:42 PM

ASEAN Para Games medalists receive incentives

Para-athletes take photos inside Malacañang Palace on Wednesday after a ceremony led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. awarding incentives to medalists of this year’s SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games. The country’s para-athletes took home a combined 117 medals, good for fifth place in the overall champion ranking. 

