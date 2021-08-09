President Duterte honors Filipino Boxers

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA President Duterte meets Filipino boxing Olympians remotely Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo Posted at Aug 09 2021 11:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Duterte lauds the boxers who won medals in the Tokyo Olympics during a virtual courtesy call upon their arrival at the Terminal 2 in Manila International Airport on Monday. The Philippines won one gold, two silvers and one bronze, its best performance at the Olympics. Read More: Tokyo Olympics Olympics Tokyo2020 Malcananang Duterte boxing athletes /entertainment/08/10/21/bgyo-teases-comeback-release/overseas/08/10/21/us-covid-cases-hospitalizations-rise-to-6-month-high/news/08/10/21/duterte-disorganized-city-cant-distribute-ayuda/sports/08/10/21/paalam-petecio-at-marcial-naka-quarantine-na/life/08/09/21/math-olympiad-medalists-share-challenges-of-competing-virtually