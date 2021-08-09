[CMSAbstractTransformation.DataBind]: Object reference not set to an instance of an object.

Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

President Duterte meets Filipino boxing Olympians remotely

Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo

Posted at Aug 09 2021 11:49 PM

President Duterte honors Filipino Boxers

President Duterte lauds the boxers who won medals in the Tokyo Olympics during a virtual courtesy call upon their arrival at the Terminal 2 in Manila International Airport on Monday. The Philippines won one gold, two silvers and one bronze, its best performance at the Olympics. 

Read More:  Tokyo Olympics   Olympics   Tokyo2020   Malcananang   Duterte   boxing   athletes  