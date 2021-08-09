Filipino boxing heroes arrive home

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Filipino boxing Olympians arrive from Tokyo Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 09 2021 08:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Olympic boxers (L-R) Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam emerge from Terminal 2 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on Monday shortly after their arrival from Japan. Not shown in photo are Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno. The Olympians were given a simple welcome at the airport and will undergo quarantine at a hotel in Tagaytay City. LOOK: Pinoy boxers arrive home after triumphant Tokyo campaign Read More: Carlo Paalam Eumir Marcial Irish Magno Nesthy Petecio olympics tokyo olympics Tokyo 2020 Filipino boxers Filipino athletes /entertainment/08/10/21/bgyo-teases-comeback-release/overseas/08/10/21/us-covid-cases-hospitalizations-rise-to-6-month-high/news/08/10/21/duterte-disorganized-city-cant-distribute-ayuda/sports/08/10/21/paalam-petecio-at-marcial-naka-quarantine-na/life/08/09/21/math-olympiad-medalists-share-challenges-of-competing-virtually