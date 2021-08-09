Filipino boxing heroes arrive home

Home  >  Sports

Filipino boxing Olympians arrive from Tokyo

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2021 08:59 PM

Filipino Olympic boxers (L-R) Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam emerge from Terminal 2 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on Monday shortly after their arrival from Japan. Not shown in photo are Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno. The Olympians were given a simple welcome at the airport and will undergo quarantine at a hotel in Tagaytay City.

