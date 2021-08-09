Filipino boxing heroes arrive home

MULTIMEDIA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Olympic boxers (L-R) Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam emerge from Terminal 2 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on Monday shortly after their arrival from Japan. Not shown in photo are Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno. The Olympians were given a simple welcome at the airport and will undergo quarantine at a hotel in Tagaytay City.