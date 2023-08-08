MULTIMEDIA

Senate honors Filipinas for historic World Cup debut

Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB

Senators, led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, pose with members of the Philippine Women’s Football Team, also known as the Filipinas, after handing them a copy of Senate Resolution No. 80 during the plenary session on Monday. Senate Resolution 80 was adopted by the chamber commending and congratulating the Filipinas for their phenomenal performance and historic victory against the New Zealand team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Wellington, New Zealand.