MULTIMEDIA
Tokyo Olympics declared closed
Charly Triballeau, AFP
Posted at Aug 08 2021 11:24 PM | Updated as of Aug 08 2021 11:44 PM
Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on Sunday. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach turned over the Olympic flag to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo who will be hosting the 2024 Summer Games in France.
- /entertainment/08/09/21/dimples-balde-balde-ang-luha-kapag-si-kathryn-ang-ikasal
- /business/08/09/21/kuryente-tataas-ang-presyo-sa-agosto-meralco
- /sports/08/09/21/psg-braced-for-messi-arrival
- /entertainment/08/09/21/bts-thanks-pinoy-fans-after-myx-music-awards-win
- /business/08/09/21/keep-things-in-order-bsp-reminds-lyka-to-get-license