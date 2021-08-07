Olympics: It’s a silver for Carlo Paalam

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Valiant Paalam clinches silver at Tokyo Olympics Luis Robayo, Reuters Posted at Aug 07 2021 01:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in action against Galal Yafai of Great Britain during the men’s flyweight boxing final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Kokugikan Arena Saturday. Paalam took home the silver, capping the Philippines’ most successful boxing run in Games history. Paalam bags silver as Pinoy boxers exit Tokyo with best ever Olympic output Read More: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 2020 Olympics Carlo Paalam boxing Galal Yafai /life/08/07/21/us-navy-band-performs-rendition-of-moiras-paubaya/news/08/07/21/doh-epekto-ng-delta-variant-dama-na/news/08/07/21/unang-anibersaryo-ng-pagsabog-ng-beirut-port-ginunita-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-lebanon/news/08/07/21/fil-am-frontliners-in-las-vegas-working-round-the-clock-amid-covid-19-spike/sports/08/07/21/ex-nba-player-jeremy-lin-tests-positive-for-covid