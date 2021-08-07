x

Valiant Paalam clinches silver at Tokyo Olympics

Luis Robayo, Reuters

Posted at Aug 07 2021 01:45 PM

Olympics: It’s a silver for Carlo Paalam

Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in action against Galal Yafai of Great Britain during the men’s flyweight boxing final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Kokugikan Arena Saturday. Paalam took home the silver, capping the Philippines’ most successful boxing run in Games history. 

